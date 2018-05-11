× Power outage impacts 3 Henrico schools

UPDATE: “This update is mainly for Varina High School and Rolfe Middle School, where power has been restored and the school day continues on schedule,” Jenks said. “Crews are still working on connecting the power at Baker Elementary School. We will follow up with Baker families when another update is available.”

VARINA, Va. — A power outage in eastern Henrico has left Varina High School, Rolfe Middle School, and Baker Elementary School without electricity, according to Henrico Schools spokesperson Andy Jenks.

“All three schools are experiencing a power outage due to an issue with a power line on Messer Road,” Jenks said in a message to parents. “Authorities are there right now to figure out what happened and how long it might take to restore power to the neighborhood. In the meantime, students are safe, instruction is continuing, and schools are making alternate arrangements to feed students during lunch.”

The schools lost power between 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

