Teen arrested in Petersburg double shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – A teen has been arrested after police say he shot two people during a double shooting Thursday night in Petersburg.

Two shooting victims arrived at Southside Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle and encountered police around 9:08 p.m. Those victims have been identified as 60-year-old Everette Tucker and 52-year-old Jacqueline Perry.

Perry suffered a critical wound and was transported to MVC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Tucker suffered a grazing wound.

After an investigation, police learned the shootings occurred in the 100 block of S. Dunlop Street.

Upon arrival to the area, officers located the shooting suspect in the 900 block of W. Wythe Street.

Derrick Tucker, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

If you have any additional information about the shooting, contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212.