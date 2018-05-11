SIGN UP TO GET WTVR.COM HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Police looking for suspect in Petersburg shooting

Posted 11:49 pm, May 11, 2018, by , Updated at 11:51PM, May 11, 2018

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting in Petersburg Thursday night.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Navajo Court for shots fired around 11:11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim has been identified as Marlon Jones, age 23.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation is active and they are working to identify the suspect.

If you have any additional information about the shooting, contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

2300 Navajo Ct, Petersburg, VA 23803