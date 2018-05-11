Children back in class after they were withdrawn from Henrico school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two Pinchbeck Elementary School students went back to school Friday morning for the first time in three weeks.

Darell Williams and his sister Kei'asia were withdrawn from school last month after Henrico County Schools investigated a tip that the children did not live in the attendance zone.

Their mother, Jasmine Jenkins, was adamant that there was a mistake in the investigation. While her name is not on the lease, she and the children live in the home with her mother.

Jenkins called the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help.

Through Problem Solvers, Jenkins found out about a federal law that supports children who experience homelessness.

As a result, she was able to get them back to their school.

"I told them to go in and continue like they never left," Jenkins said.

Jenkins said she was a little worried about how much time the children have missed. She contacted the teachers to see if they can be excused from the SOLs.

"Being that they missed three weeks I don't think they should have to take those tests but I hope they will give them some makeup work that they can do to get their grades up," Jenkins said.

Regardless, the children said they were excited to be back.

"I'm just ready to get back on track so I can get better at math and social studies and all that stuff," Darell Williams said.

