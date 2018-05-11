Mother’s Day Weekend Events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.-- Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Friday, May 11 (also National Public Gardens Day). Garden Guides offer free tours of historic Bloemendaal House 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; included with Garden admission. Saturday and Sunday – activities in the Children’s Garden include “make-and-takes” for mom: make a Mother’s Day card and a tissue paper flower! (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) NEW: You’ll have a chance to win Garden tickets, gift certificates, and items from the Garden Shop throughout the day. Sunday, May 13 – Smooth jazz sounds of Glennroy Bailey at the Mother’s Day concert held at the Bloemendaal House from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Food is also available for purchase at the Bloemendaal House from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs but no outside food or beverage is permitted. Tips for Mother’s Day: Arrive before noon if you can. Carpool if you can, parking is limited. For details click here

Maymont

Arias & Duets, Presented by the Virginia Opera May 12, 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm, Maymont Mansion Lawn, 804-358-7166, ext. 310

Pack a picnic and bring the family for an evening of outdoor musical relaxation at its finest with vibrant voices of the Opera and Broadway! Dr. Glenn Winters, Virginia Opera’s Community Outreach and Musical Director, will be your musical guide for an enjoyable performance of unforgettable favorites. Registration required. Rain date: Sunday, May 13.

8th Annual Virginia Hops & Barley Festival

Saturday, May 12, 1-8 p.m. Westchester Commons Shopping Center, 15786 WC Main Street, Midlothian. An unlimited tasting option for 35+ craft beers, extended hours, live music, local food vendors & more! Tickets are available online ($15 online before May 1, $20 online May 1-15, and $25 at the door on May 12) and kids 12 and younger get free entry with a paid adult. General admission tickets include five tastes, but additional tastes can be purchased separately. VIP tickets are also available for $50, which includes unlimited tastings, access to the VIP area, unlimited 12 oz. domestic beers in the VIP area, private bathrooms, free lunch, and snacks throughout the day. Non-Taster tickets are just $10.

BBQ and Music Festival and the ACCA Shrine, Saturday May 12th, from 1 to 5.

Each ticket is worth all the Food you can eat BBQ, Ribs, Baked Beans, Coleslaw and Sweet Potato Tots with Your favorite Beverages, games, auction and Music. Wine sold separately, Acca Shrine Center, 1712 Bellevue Avenue, Richmond, tickets $30 at the gate.

Bon Air Victorian Days

Chesterfield County Public Library invites participants to enjoy what the Bon Air community was like in the late 1800s. The celebration include theatrical presentation, games, stories, music, a fashion show and a parade. Events on Saturday, May 12, Bon Air Victorian Day Parade & Festival, 11:15 a.m.

Parade starts at Bon Air Baptist Church and ends at festival location-Bon Air Christian Church

318-8966