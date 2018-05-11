Firefighters rescue 3-year-old trapped inside Illinois claw machine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALATINE, Ill. – A boy determined to get his hands on a toy ended up trapped inside a claw machine in a suburban Chicago laundromat.

The incident happened at a laundromat in the 1200 block of West Dundee Rd in Palatine on Thursday evening.

Police and firefighters were called to rescue the boy, who looked scared and sweaty, according to WGN. His mother was trying to keep him calm.

Firefighters had to partially dismantle the Zany Zoo arcade-style machine to reach the boy, who they lifted to safety and passed to his relieved mother. "We have not had one of these before," said Palatine Fire Capt. Robert Kluzek. "It's a first for us but we're used to unusual calls and we adapt and overcome."

It is believed the boy climbed into the machine through the door where the prize is distributed.

The 3-year-old was not hurt, and left with not one, but two stuffed animals after the traumatic episode.