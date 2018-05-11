× 49th Anniversary Virginia Senior Games

RICHMOND, Va.– “Life Begins at 50 with Fitness and Gold!” and hundreds of seniors will be gong for the gold at the Virginia Senior Games. The games are presented annually by the Virginia Recreation and Park Society, the 2018 games, to be held May 11-12 (pickleball) and May 16-19, are being hosted by Henrico County Recreation & Parks.

1,302 athletes from 22 states will be competing in the 2018 Virginia Senior Games open to seniors 50 and older. Sporting events are chosen to include the non-athletic as well as the athletic, to accommodate all skill levels, and to promote an atmosphere of competition and fun. This year’s events include Archery, Badminton, Basketball, Billiards, Bowling, Cycling, Golf, Horseshoes, Pickleball, Racquetball, Road Race, Shuffleboard, Softball, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Track and Field, and Volleyball. Participants who compete in these games will qualify for the 2019 National Senior Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico, June 14-25, 2019. Virginia Senior Games, For more information on the Virginia Senior Games click here