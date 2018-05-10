Win 4-pack of tickets to tour 7 designer furnished custom new homes!

Don’t miss your shot to win a four-pack of tickets to Richmond Homearama​ 2018.

Tour seven designer homes by the area’s top builders at Magnolia Green in Chesterfield.

The home show is open Wednesdays through Sundays until May 20.

Just click here to comment on the CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win!

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on Wednesday, May 16.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.