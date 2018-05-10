× Two Monument Avenue Commission meetings open for public comments

RICHMOND, Va. – Citizens will have two opportunities to offer public comment at upcoming meetings of the Monument Avenue Commission.

The purpose of the meetings will be to review community input provided during recent small group meetings and to receive additional public comment as the commission concludes its public engagement phase and prepares to compile its report to the mayor.

Seating will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Commission will also hold a work session later in the day on Saturday, May 19 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in Council Chambers in City Hall (900 E. Broad Street) to organize and outline components of the report. The public is welcome to attend but no public comment will be received.

All meetings will be broadcast live from the City’s Facebook as well as recorded and made available to the public via links on the commission’s website.

Citizens unable to attend the meetings but wishing to provide additional comment for the commission’s consideration can continue to do so by submitting comments here on the commission’s website.

Thursday, May 10

6 – 8:30 p.m.

Richmond Main Library

101 E. Franklin St.

Saturday, May 19

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School

1000 Mosby St.