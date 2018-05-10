Salad fit for a Goddess

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Travis Brust from the Williamsburn Inn explained what Green Goddess dressing is and demonstrated how to make this herbaceous creation. She topped the salad with a perfectly seared salmon!

Green Goddess Dressing yield: 3 cups

* 2 ounces egg yolks

* 2 cups oil blend, placed in walk-in day before

* 2 cups parsley

* 2 cups basil

* 4 tablespoons tarragon

* 6 tablespoons chives

* 2 cloves garlic

* 2 each lemons, juiced

* 3 tablespoons tarragon vinegar

* 1 tablespoon kosher salt

* 1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1. Refrigerate the oil the night before making recipe

2. Being sure to keep all ingredients cold, place all ingredients, except the oil, in a blender

3. Puree the mixture until liquid

4. Slowly drizzle the oil into the mixture with the blender still running

Chopped Salad yield: 4 salads

* 1 qt chopped Kale

* 1 quart chopped radicchio

* 4 oz goat cheese

* 1 ea English cucumber, diced

* 1 head cauliflower, cut small and roasted with oil, salt and pepper and cooled

* 4 oz almonds (marconas taste the best)

* 8 oz dried cherries

* Salt and pepper

* Green goddess vinaigrette

1. Place kale and radicchio in a bowl and toss with the green goddess vinaigrette and salt and pepper to taste

2. Top with all other ingredients

3. This salad is excellent with grilled chicken or salmon as well.