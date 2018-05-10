Richmond Police investigating 3 unrelated sexual assaults in the Fan district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are investigating three sexual assaults in the Fan district that have occurred over the last two months.

Police say they do not believe the assaults are related but added that they are continuously exchanging information about the cases.

Grove Avenue: March 28, 2018

The first incident happened on the night of Wednesday, March 28 on Grove Avenue.

Police say, the man captured on surveillance video, walked up behind a woman while she was walking on the 1600 block of Grove Avenue and assaulted her. The woman screamed, and the suspect fled running westbound on Grove Avenue.

The incident is still under investigation and being investigated as a simple assault and sexual assault.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Park Ave: May 5, 2018

The second sexual assault incident occurred Saturday morning, May 5 on Park Avenue, near Virginia Commonwealth University's main campus.

Police said the sexual assault happened at an apartment in the 1000 block of Park Avenue around 3 a.m. when a male suspect walked into the unlocked residence and sexually assaulted someone living there.

Police say they did not receive a report of the incident until approximately 11:14 a.m.

A friend of the victim said the suspect used scissors to cut her clothing off during the assault.

Police are still investigating this incident. They have not released a suspect description.

While Richmond Police are leading the investigation, VCU Police are stepping up patrols in the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Grove Avenue: May 6, 2018

The latest sexual assault incident happened a day later, Sunday, May 6, in the 2000 block of Grove Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 6:37 a.m., for the report of an assault.

Upon arrival, the victim told police she came to the residence for assistance. The victim had indications of being assaulted and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.