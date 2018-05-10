× New eatery Wooden Spoon will open in former cafe spot on Patterson

RICHMOND, Va. — A stretch of Patterson Avenue known for its eats and treats is getting an addition to the menu.

Wooden Spoon is setting up shop in the former Lulabelle’s Café at 5714 Patterson Ave. near Libbie Avenue in the West End.

While the menu remains in development, owner Yvette Daniel said Wooden Spoon will serve lunch dishes including sandwiches, salads and soup, and breakfast items such as waffles, pancakes and French toast. The menu also will include juice, coffee and cocktails.

“I want to provide healthy, fresh options for people,” Daniel said. “I plan to have a daily special based on what I can find at the market that day, because I take healthy eating seriously and feel the area needs more options.”

Daniel said Wooden Spoon will serve breakfast and lunch on weekdays and brunch on Saturdays. She said she’s considering offering dinner service in a couple months.

The restaurant is targeting a mid-May or June opening in the former Lulabelle’s, which moved last month to the Project 1 Home Furnishings complex at 2012 Staples Mill Road in Henrico County.

It will seat about 25 people, including five at the bar. It also will include patio seating for about 12 people, Daniel said.

