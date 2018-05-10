Mama J gives Superbowl Champ Michael Robinson a cooking lesson!

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond native and Superbowl Champ Michael Robinson is teaming up with local restaurants including Mama J’s for a fundraiser benefiting his charity Excel to Excellence. Today Velma “Mama J” Johnson and Michael joined us in the studio to talk about the Celebrity Waiter event and demonstrate how to make Mama J’s signature bread pudding!

The celebrity waiter event takes place on Friday, May 18th from 7pm – 11pm at Main Street Station. CBS 6’s Kristen Luehers will serve as emcee! For more information and tickets go to: http://www.exceltoexcellence.org/celebrity-waiter-2018.html

WTVR is giving away 2 pairs of VIP tickets! Click here to find out more about your chance to win: http://wtvr.com/2018/05/07/%F0%9F%8F%88win-vip-experience-to-michael-robinsons-celebrity-waiter-experience/