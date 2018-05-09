Body found in Chesterfield woods

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man’s body was found in the woods along the 4800 block of Ridgedale Parkway, Chesterfield Police confirmed. The body was discovered at about 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8.

“The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Police continue their investigation, but at this point foul play is not suspected.”

The man has not yet been identified.

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here. Anyone with information can call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.