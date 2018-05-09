R•Home Magazine: Tips for shopping vintage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Managing editor of RHome Magazine, Meredith Ingram and stylist, Richard Stone joined us to offer tips on shopping all things vintage.

No matter what you call it - antiquing, thrifting, junking, picking - the effect is the same: Incorporating secondhand scores is a great way to add interest and depth to today’s interiors.

