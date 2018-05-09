Isolated severe storms possible Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. — We have had a string of nice days, but the chance of thunderstorms returns Thursday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s as it turns slightly more humid.

Some energy will cause some storms near the mountains early Thursday afternoon. These storms will turn a bit more numerous as they track eastward during the afternoon. They will exit eastern Virginia late in the evening.

These storms will not affect all areas, but the storms that do pop up have the potential to be strong. Much of the state is under a marginal risk for isolated severe storms. The main threat from the storms will be strong wind gusts, but some large hail will also be possible, in addition to heavy rainfall.

It will be dry Friday and Saturday before our next chance of storms arrives on Sunday. Highs will get into the lower 90s this weekend.

