Fort Clifton Festival returns Mother’s Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. - Martha Burton, director of tourism with Petersburg Area Regional Tourism, shared about the upcoming Fort Clifton Festival. The Festival began in May 1976 as part of the Bicentennial celebration and has become and annual event, held on Mother's Day weekend.
Fort Clifton Festival
Fort Clifton Park - Colonial Heights
Sat., May 12 & Sun., May 13
10:30Am - 5PM both days
FREE Admission & Parking
For more information, Visit: www.petersburgarea.org{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}