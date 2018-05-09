× Down on the Farm Party

RICHMOND, Va. — Whether you have a green thumb or not you can learn a thing or two at Down on the Farm Party at Tricycle Urban Farm in Manchester. The fun and educational party will have games, live music, and an opportunity to learn more about urban agriculture and Tricycle programs. The farm is an Urban Non-profit in the Richmond area doing work in food access, particularly in food deserts.

Down on the Farm Party is Thursday, May 10, from 4 – 7 pm at the farm location 901 Bainbridge Street in Manchester. This is a free event and open to all. Get more details here or on Facebook