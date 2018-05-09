Counterfeit cash turns up in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. — Police have issued a warning about counterfeit money in the town of Ashland.

“Residents should be aware of individuals attempting to pass counterfeit currency in Ashland,” Ashland Police posted on Facebook. “These counterfeit bills are in $100 denominations and have pink markings. Anyone encountering these bills or someone attempting to pass these bills should call 911 immediately to report it to police.”

Anyone with information about the counterfeit money can call Ashland Police at 804-798-1227.