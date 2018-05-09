2 Virginia girls charged, accused of plotting to kill 11-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Two Prince William County girls, ages 10 and 11, are accused of plotting to kill an 11-year-old girl.

On the afternoon of April 25, officers responded to a Prince William County School to investigate threats made by two students towards another student.

A concerned parent reported the threats to school staff, who immediately reported the matter to police.

Police say the girls discussed their plans using "cryptic language" in text messages and told each other to delete the messages once they were read.

No threat to harm the victim was carried out by the girls, according to police.

On May 3, both girls were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. A court date for the suspects is pending.