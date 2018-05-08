Virginia State Police vehicle hit while pursuing stolen vehicle on I-64

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Virginia State Police vehicle was hit early Tuesday as troopers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle, WTKR reported.

The incident began around 3 a.m. when a trooper attempted to pull over a 2018 Honda CRV. The vehicle came back listed as stolen. However, the driver refused to stop.

The speeding vehicle traveled south on I-64 toward Hampton when it hit the trooper's unmarked vehicle and continued driving. The trooper was not injured.

Eventually, the driver stopped the vehicle in the eastbound lanes of I-64, west of LaSalle. The driver and two passengers then ran from the scene.

One of the passengers was taken into custody and arrested for a failure to appear warrant out of Hampton. That person was not charged in connection to this incident.

Authorities continue to search for the other suspects.