RICHMOND, Va – Casey Kasko from Bike MS and Tanner Hulette from The Page Auto Group talked about the upcoming bike ride that raises money and brings awareness to Multiple Sclerosis. CBS 6Anchors Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns are part of the station’s team. The ride is June 2nd and 3rd. The start/finish line in Richmond is at Varina High School. For more information visitwww.bikemscolonialcrossroads.org