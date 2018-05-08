RAMPS and Richmond Window Corp. help neighbors in need

RICHMOND, Va. — Three families have new access to their homes thanks to RAMPS (Ramp Access Made Possible by Students) and Richmond Window Corp.

About 30 Richmond Window Corp. workers volunteered with Richmond-based non-profit RAMPS to install new wheelchair ramps at three Richmond and Chesterfield County homes.

One of 3 locations where our team is building wheelchair ramps today in #RVA. pic.twitter.com/pqh1vv90yZ — Richmond Window (@richmondwindow) May 8, 2018

“I learned about RAMPS through my son’s school,” Richmond Window Corporation marketing director Lucy Conrad said. “[I] thought it would be the perfect opportunity for our company to participate! We are always looking for ways to help our community and this is a wonderful organizational experience, benefiting the our local residents.”

RAMPS helps the community by “paying for and assembling modular wheelchair ramps for those people who are in need and have qualified for financial assistance,” according to the non-profit organization’s website.