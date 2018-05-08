Missing senior with cognitive impairment may be headed to NJ

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – A senior alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for an elderly Fairfax County man last seen Tuesday afternoon.

John Hunt, 89, who is believed to be in danger, was last seen around 4:25 p.m. at his residence on Winter Court in Centerville.

Police say Hunt suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Investigators believe he may be headed to New Jersey.

Hunt is described as a white male, 5’ 7’’ tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a purple crew neck sweater and a navy blue short-sleeve shirt.

He is traveling in a silver in color, 2006 Lexus with Virginia license plate of 7164wl.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 1-703-691-2131.