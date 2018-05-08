× Woman gets 46-year prison sentence for shooting Virginia State Trooper

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Karisa Daniels was sentenced to 46 years in prison for shooting a Virginia State Trooper during a self-described drug-fueled outburst. The state trooper survived the September 2017 shooting.

Daniels, 23, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Capital Murder Of A Police Officer, Use of a Firearm, Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon, Felony Elude, and Armed Burglary.

She said she was high on drugs when she drove away from a Virginia State Trooper who attempted to pull her over for traveling 87 mph in a 60 mph zone along Chippenham Parkway.

When police cornered her in a neighborhood off Parham Road, near River Road, the Durham, North Carolina woman opened fire.

“I was high as hell,” Daniels said in a 2017 jailhouse interview. “Next thing I know ‘pow!’ He falls down and I stand there for a minute, you can ask him. Just in like complete and total shock, like what the **** did I just do?”

The trooper was struck in the arm and in his bulletproof vest.

After fleeing the shooting scene, Daniels ended up at a house on September Drive.

There she knocked on a door, according to Crime Insider sources, and ducked below the peep hole.

When the door opened, she pulled the gun and demanded the keys to the couple’s car.

Daniels, who was arrested a short time later, said heroin and the tragic death of her twins sent her life spiraling out of control.

“I tried my best to take care of them and I just feel like God teased me with them, and took them away from me,” Daniels said.

She also offered an apology to the State Trooper she shot.

“I do feel bad that I even shot him in the first place. I didn’t have to do that,” she said.