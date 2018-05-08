Court docs: Man arrested, accused of operating Chesdin Landing crack house

Jon Burkett will have more details on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Text messages and an informant in an upscale Chesterfield County community have shut down an alleged crack house, according to Crime Insider sources.

The home is tucked away on Chesdin Point Drive in the usually quiet community of Chesdin Landing.

According to court documents, a mailbox was being used as a drug drop-off and pick-up spot.

Police arrested 74-year-old David Gripshover, a well-known businessman in Chesterfield. He was charged with several drug-related felonies.

Court documents reveal police seized scales, drugs and Crime Insider sources said, a large amount of cash inside.

“It’s very shocking and surprising,” said Julie Warren, who lives down the street. “I mean, I haven’t noticed any strange activity in the neighborhood or strange vehicles or anything.”

Crime Insider sources say, and court documents confirm that a police informant tipped investigators off to the alleged drug operation.

She told police that she was buying quarter bags of heroin and cocaine and had text messages to prove the transactions.

The confidential informant claimed she smoked crack in the home.

Neighbors say this is the worst news to hit their community since the gang-related double murder at a mansion that was under construction in September of 2016.

“The same as any other neighborhood, your going to have odd patches of problems and issues, but generally speaking this is the kind of place where you feel safe, where your kids can play, where it’s safe to retire to. We’re out in the middle of nowhere, so nobody comes around to bother us.”

Gripshover was released by a magistrate on his own recognizance. He is due in court on May 14th.