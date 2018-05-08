× Child struck by vehicle near Byrd Park

RICHMOND, Va. – A child has been transported to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Richmond, near Byrd Park on Tuesday evening.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. they received a call for a boy who was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of South Shepard Street and Maplewood Avenue.

The boy ran out into the street between parked cars, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene and was not charged.

37.548226 -77.480496