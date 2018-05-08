× Carytown Cupcakes expanding to Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A Carytown sweet shop is preparing to put the icing on a West End spot.

Carytown Cupcakes is opening a location in Short Pump Town Center this summer.

It’ll be the shop’s second location, with its original at 3111 W. Cary St. remaining open.

Jessye Valerie, who owns Carytown Cupcakes with Kevin Liu, said they had mulled the idea of remodeling the Carytown location, but opted to open a second shop before tackling that project.

“People routinely ask us about getting our cupcakes out to the West End, so I started looking earlier this year,” Valerie said. “This location became available and I decided it would be the perfect fit, so we jumped on the opportunity.”

The bakery is taking Suite 1160 in the Dillard’s concourse, between Pandora and Franco’s Fine Clothier. The space previously was occupied by Oil & Vinegar.

The Short Pump location won’t be outfitted with a commercial kitchen, Valerie said, so the company will bake everything in Carytown and deliver to Short Pump each morning.

