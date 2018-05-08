Angelic Sounds From Classical Jazz Harpist Charles Overton

RICHMOND, Va – Multi-talented Harpist Charles Overton filled the studio with the soothing sounds from his harp and performed “My Favorite Things” and “Danny Boy.” This former Richmonder has performed all over the world.

You can see Charles perform with his jazz group Sunday, June 24th from 4pm – 7pm when The Metro Richmond Chapter National Alumnae Association of Spelman College Presents The Charles Overton Group at the Cultural Arts Center of Glen Allen. http://www.artsglenallen.com/;www.charlesovertonmusic.com