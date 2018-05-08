× Amtrak shares 3-day summer sale for trains leaving Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Amtrak has announced a Northeast Regional 3-Day Sale for train tickets between Virginia Beach and Boston.

Starting Tuesday and ending Thursday, travelers can book sale price tickets for trips between Tuesday, May 29 and Sunday, July 8.

“Northeast Regional trains provide service to Norfolk, Newport News, Richmond, Lynchburg, Roanoke and cities along the Northeast Corridor,” an Amtrak spokesperson said. “The sale offers some of Amtrak’s lowest prices since 2012.”

Visit Amtrak.com for sale details and train schedules.

