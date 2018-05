Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Beth Murphy, Campus Director for Bryant & Stratton College, stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to share the details behind the diverse programs offered and the upcoming spring semester.

Spring 2018 classes start Wednesday, May 2. Enrolling through May 11.

For more information you can call 1-804-745-2444 or visit www.BryantStratton.edu

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE}