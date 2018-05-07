Students have the power to “Excel 2 Excellence”

RICHMOND, Va – NFL Analyst and Superbowl Champion Michael Robinson is back in town to promote his “Excel 2 Excellence” program, which is in the process of turning the old Varina library into a learning center for youth and adults. “Excel 2 Excellence” is hosting the popular 2018 Celebrity Waiterevent Friday, May 18th from 7pm – 11pm at Main Street Station.

