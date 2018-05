× Residents and dogs escape Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond firefighters are investigating an early morning house fire in the city’s East End Monday.

Firefighters responded to the house on N 22nd St just after 4:00 a.m.

Two people inside and 2 dogs managed to escape the flames uninjured.

#BREAKING 2-story home in #RVA East End badly damaged after early morning fire. 92 year old homeowner among 2 people & a dog that escaped pic.twitter.com/b9DZ4pcl1k — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) May 7, 2018

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the house as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.