Henrico Police investigate McDonald’s drive thru confrontation

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Henrico Police are investigating a gun incident at a Glen Allen McDonald’s restaurant.

The incident, reported Saturday at about 7:50 a.m. at the McDonald’s on Brook Road near Virginia Center Commons, stemmed from a confrontation in the drive thru, according to Henrico Police.

“The victim reported a customer became confrontational in the drive thru and brandished a firearm,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

Details about the nature of the confrontation were not released.

“Everyone on our team is thankful that our co-workers were not harmed during this incident,” McDonald’s owner/operator Whitney Welsh said. “We are cooperating with the police as they investigate.”

