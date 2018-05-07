East End Festival to benefit the arts

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Councilwoman Cynthia Newbille and John Sydnor from the Enrichmond Foundation stopped by out studio to talk about the RVA East End Festival 2018: The Gift of Arts & Music. They were joined by student musicians representing schools from Richmond’s East End led by James Gough.

Councilwoman Newbille invited every member of the community to join the fun. The RVA East End Festival 2018 will be Friday, May 25th from 5pm – 9pm and Saturday, May 26th from Noon – 9pm at the new 17th Street Farmers Market.

https://enrichmond.org/events/rva-east-end-festival/