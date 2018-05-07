🏈Win VIP experience to Michael Robinson’s Celebrity Waiter Experience

CBS 6 is giving you two chances to win a pair of VIP tickets to Michael Robinson’s Celebrity Waiter Experience on Friday, May 18 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Main Street Station in Richmond.

The lucky winners will be treated to awesome food and drinks while being waited on by NFL and NBA stars:

Richard Sherman (49ers)

Marshawn Lynch (Oakland Raiders)

Victor Cruz (Chicago Bears)

Morgan Moses (Washington Redskins)

Andre Branch (Miami Dolphins)

Maurice Canaday (Baltimore Ravens)

Matt Forte (NY Jets)

Steve Smith Sr. (Retired NFL)

Warren Sapp (Retired NFL)

Troy Daniels (Phoenix Suns)

Franco Harris (Steelers Retired)

The event benefits Richmonder and former NFL player Michael Robinson’s charity, Excel to Excellence.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to post on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winners in the Facebook thread and here on WTVR.com:

05/11–?????????

05/16–?????????

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use. Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.