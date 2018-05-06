Woman shot several times in South Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman is in the hospital with injuries she sustained in a shooting that occurred on the city's Southside Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of Concord Avenue just off of Jefferson Davis Highway around 11:15 p.m. Officers responded and found a woman who had been shot several times.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

There is no word on any possible suspects or the circumstances of the shooting at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.