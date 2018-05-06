⛈️Updated timing: When isolated strong storms are possible Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure will move across the Commonwealth Sunday into Sunday night. This will bring a higher chance of rain to the area than what we experienced on Saturday.

The threat for some showers and storms will increase during the afternoon hours. In the Richmond metro area, the best window for seeing thunderstorms will be between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Storms will exit eastern Virginia by late evening. Until the system passes through, there is the risk that a few storms could be strong or severe. Some hail will be possible, but the main threat from the storms will be strong wind gusts. Breaks for sunshine will help increase the instability across the region.

This area of low pressure will be to our east on Monday, producing clouds and cooler weather. A few showers are possible, with the best chance east of Interstate 95.

Temperatures will be seasonable the first half of the week. Highs in the 80s to around 90° return Thursday through Sunday.

