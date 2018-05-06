Richmond’s Lacrosse teams are heading to the NCAA’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the first time in school history, the Richmond men's and women's lacrosse teams will be playing in the NCAA tournament in the same year. Richmond is also the only school in the country to have two teams make the tournament as an automatic qualifier.

The Spiders, who won their first SoCon conference title, will face the number two overall seed in the field Albany Saturday afternoon in New York. This marks the first meeting between the schools. Richmond is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014.

Meanwhile, the Lady Spiders, returning to the NCAA's for the first time since 2007, will make the trip to Towson, MD to play Northwestern out of the Big Ten on Friday. Richmond's women won their first Atlantic 10 conference title in 11 years, ending UMass' nine year streak in the conference. Their meeting with the Lady Wildcats will be the first since 2002.

We caught up with both teams after learning who they will face in the NCAA Tournament.