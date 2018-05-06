Richmond woman tracks missing dog to Mosby Court: ‘I’m going to get my baby!’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman on Richmond's Southside who offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to her beloved dog Legend's return tracked the animal to Mosby Court.

Penelope Jones said Legend disappeared from her yard near Cowardin Avenue just before 11 a.m. Friday.

Jones said security video from the neighborhood showed a teenager coaxing the three-and-a-half-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier out of her yard.

"He's not like a dog to me, he's like my son," Jones told reporter Melissa Hipolit Friday night. "If he was just another dog, I would be like, 'Oh, I'll just get another one.' But he's my family. He really is."

Jones said said a tip from the community led her to the 1300 block of Coalter Street and the public housing neighborhood of Mosby Court Sunday evening.

She said the neighborhood was so disgusted by Legend's abduction that community members told her where the teenage boy was hiding him.

“He stole my baby and the people called me and told me where he’s at," Jones revealed in a Facebook video.

Richmond police officers could be seen in the video acting as a go between for Jones and neighbors.

“I got the Richmond City finest out here with me,” Jones said. “I’m going to get my baby.”

But at first it appeared the trail may have gone cold when Jones and the officer could not find the animal.

“Another lady told me to check an apartment in there. The people in there didn’t have him,” an officer can be heard saying. "Unfortunately, I cannot force my way into people’s houses."

However, about 20 minutes later Jones posted another video showing Legend and thanking the children that reunited her with her baby.

“We got him. We got Legend back. These babies out here are wonderful. They got my baby back for me. They got this baby back home to his Mamma,” Jones exclaimed as Legend whimpered.

In a final video, Jones can be seen driving Legend home.

"We’re going home," Jones said. "You had your Dorothy adventure.”

Jones said Legend is a rescue dog that was hit by a car and that she helped nurse him back to health.