Richmond man dies after being ejected from car in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond man has died from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County.

State Police responded to the accident at the intersection of Butler Branch Road and Halifax Road at 1:47 a.m. Sunday morning. Their preliminary investigation revealed that 27-year-old Richard Justin Gregory of Richmond was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer northbound on Halifax Road when his car ran off the road to the right before striking an embankment and several trees.

The vehicle then overturned several times and finally came to rest on its roof.

Police say Gregory was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.