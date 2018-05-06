Missing Louisa woman last seen leaving work Wednesday

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing 34-year-old woman from Louisa County.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office officials said Jessica Marie Gibson was last seen by her mother when she left from work from her home on Paddock Wood Road on Wednesday.

Gibson then reportedly worked her shift at the Residence Inn in Charlottesville before leaving at 5 p.m.

Family members said she may be with her boyfriend, Lewis Lacy. However, relatives told deputies their relationship has been “abusive.”

Gibson is described as a white female 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She may be driving a red four-door Chevrolet Cobalt with a VA tag/VNB7188, VA similar to the one pictured below.

Anyone with any information about Gibson or her whereabouts is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or anonymously to the Louisa County Crime solvers at 1-800-346-1466.

