Initiative creates internships for young adults with disabilities

SHORT PUMP, Va. – Folks gathered to bowl at Short Pump Sunday afternoon to raise awareness about people living with disabilities who are unemployed.

The Next Move Program aims to combat the 70-percent unemployment of young adults with disabilities by offering funded internship experiences to provide on-the-job training and education necessary to find employment.

Additionally, the group “partners with businesses to create guided internship experiences for young adults with disabilities,” according to their website.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray, anchor Reba Hollingsworth and other CBS 6 staffers took part in the program at Bowl America.

