2 seriously injured after SUV overturns into woods in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car overturned into the woods in Chesterfield County Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at the interchange from Chippenham Parkway to Powhite Parkway at approximately 6:05 a.m. The driver and passenger were both transported to the hospital with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol may be considered a factor in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.