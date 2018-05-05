Richmond Spiders wins SoCon Lacrosse Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, VA - In front of their home fans at Robins Stadium, the Richmond Spiders won their first Southern Conference Lacrosse Championship after they beat Jacksonville 11-10 in overtime. The Spiders advanced to the NCAA tournament for the second time in school history.

The Spiders' Teddy Hatfield scored the game-winner with :90 seconds left in overtime for the Spiders who clinched first NCAA tournament berth since 2014. It was the junior's only goal of the game.

Hatfield was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.