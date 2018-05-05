Person hit by car in Dinwiddie medflighted with serious injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a car on Route 40 in rural Dinwiddie County Saturday night.

Sgt. Keeli Hill with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to the crash in the 21500 Block of McKenney Highway just before 8:45 p.m.

Hill said a Chevrolet Impala heading east on Route 40 hit a person that was "partially walking" in the road.

"Due to low visibility and darkness, the driver of the Impala struck the pedestrian," Hill said.

A medflight helicopter transported the victim to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers.

Official said the driver of the sedan and a passenger were not hurt.

Hill said that no charges have been filed in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story