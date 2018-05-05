Here is when rain is most likely this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We had highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s Wednesday through Friday, but a cold front has brought some cooler weather for the weekend.

Scattered showers will be around Saturday afternoon and evening, with the highest chance of rain near Interstate 81. There is a higher chance of rain on Sunday, especially late afternoon into the evening. Isolated storms will be possible. Even with the higher chance of rain, there will still be many dry hours Sunday.

Sunday will have the best chance of rain over the next week. A leftover shower is possible in a spot or two on Monday, a system near the coast could bring far southeastern Virginia some showers Tuesday night into Wednesday, and a cold front could cause an isolated shower Thursday evening into Thursday night.

Temperatures will be more seasonable through mid-week before warmer air returns later in the week. Some 90° weather looks possible next Sunday.

