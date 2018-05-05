2 injured in 4-car crash in West End

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police said charges are pending in a four-car crash in Henrico County’s West End that sent two people to the hospital Saturday morning.

It happened along West Broad Street near Deep Rock Road around 11:45 a.m.

Photos from the scene show one car’s mangled front-end.

Police said two adults transported to an area hospital had injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

