Man wounded in Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after a man was shot on Richmond's Southside Saturday afternoon.

Richmond Police officials said officers were called to the 2520 block of Courtland Street at 3:50 p.m.

When those officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officials called the victim's injuries not life-threatening.

Police said they are still early in their investigation and do not yet have a suspect description.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.