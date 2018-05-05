Missing Emporia man with schizophrenia last seen Thursday

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a man with schizophrenia who vanished two days ago in Emporia.

Greensville County Sheriff’s Office officials said 32-year-old Cedric Mabrey was last seen at his home on Thursday.

Deputy J. L. Pair said Mabrey is in need to his daily medications.

Mabrey is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair with a close cut.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie with the Polo symbol and brown Timberland boots.

If you have seen Mabrey or have information that could help investigators, call Deputy J. L. Pair of the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200.

